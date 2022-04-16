Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Update

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFLYY. Citigroup raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.78) to €4.60 ($5.00) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Air France-KLM stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

