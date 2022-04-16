Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.83.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$23.42 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$19.31 and a 1 year high of C$29.17. The firm has a market cap of C$8.38 billion and a PE ratio of -2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.99.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.6699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,023.24. Insiders sold a total of 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602 over the last ninety days.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

