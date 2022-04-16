AHL Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.1% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,413,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.90 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $184.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.37 and its 200 day moving average is $167.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $473.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

