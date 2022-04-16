Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Down 40.7% in March

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of ADC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.96. 538,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,300. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.28.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

