AG.L’s (AG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 595 ($7.75) target price on the stock.

AG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AG.L to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 660 ($8.60) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 517 ($6.74) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 588.40 ($7.67).

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

