AG.L’s (AG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 595 ($7.75) target price on the stock.
AG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AG.L to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 660 ($8.60) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 517 ($6.74) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 588.40 ($7.67).
