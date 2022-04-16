Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFYA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Afya from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.88.

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. Afya has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Afya had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth $213,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Afya in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Afya in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Afya by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

