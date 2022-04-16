Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Stock Price Down 1%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 170,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 163,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

Get Aftermath Silver alerts:

About Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF)

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.