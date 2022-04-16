Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Stock Price Down 1%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 170,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 163,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.
About Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aftermath Silver (AAGFF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.