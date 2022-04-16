Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Raised by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.33. 1,723,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,191. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

