Advisor Partners LLC Sells 797 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,600,000 after buying an additional 113,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,957,000 after buying an additional 206,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,166,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,665 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $112.18. 803,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $94.91 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.57.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Barclays lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.05.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

