Advisor Partners LLC Sells 368 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,727,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,369,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

