Advisor Partners LLC Sells 264 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,899 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,154,000 after buying an additional 323,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,911,000 after acquiring an additional 600,788 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $446,696.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,748. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $122.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,036,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,397. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.02 and a 200-day moving average of $131.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

