Advisor Partners LLC Sells 260 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,954,000 after buying an additional 397,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,049,000 after buying an additional 84,241 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,433,000 after buying an additional 130,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,999,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,743,000 after buying an additional 145,645 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,487,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,863,000 after buying an additional 73,499 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

Shares of FRC traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,544. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.36. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

