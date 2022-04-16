Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 11.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Illumina by 276.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after buying an additional 472,700 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $172,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,962. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.79 and a 1-year high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.91.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

