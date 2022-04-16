Advisor Partners LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 203.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 25,676 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,894,000 after acquiring an additional 43,284 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $5.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,164. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.20 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.83.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.87.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

