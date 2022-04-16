Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 385 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $108.51. The company had a trading volume of 683,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,249. The firm has a market cap of $153.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $91.14 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

