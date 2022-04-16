Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,359 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Matador Resources by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after buying an additional 134,504 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Matador Resources by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $57.23. 1,636,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 4.04. Matador Resources has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $58.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

About Matador Resources (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.