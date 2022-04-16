Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cigna by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.91.

CI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,212. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.36. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,751 shares of company stock worth $5,964,393. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

