Advisor Partners LLC Increases Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE J traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.66. The stock had a trading volume of 651,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on J. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

