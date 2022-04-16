Advisor Partners LLC Has $911,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $5,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $7.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.43. The stock had a trading volume of 73,519,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,891,700. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $316.00 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $347.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

