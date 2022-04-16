Advisor Partners LLC Has $892,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,997,000 after acquiring an additional 190,399 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,513 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,316,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $96.69. 3,645,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,556. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.95 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.36.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Benchmark began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

