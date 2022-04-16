Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,214,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,026,943. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78. The company has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

