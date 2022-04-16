Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 906,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,928,000 after purchasing an additional 91,363 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,015. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

