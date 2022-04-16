Advisor Partners LLC Buys 279 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $1,868,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

NYSE MAA traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.39. 785,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.51 and a 12-month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.