Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,490,000 after purchasing an additional 201,915 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,890,000 after purchasing an additional 123,846 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 465,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 96,338 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.73. The stock had a trading volume of 424,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.91.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

