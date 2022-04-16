Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 435 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $76.05. 6,263,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,729,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

