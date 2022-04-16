Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.61% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $97,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 204.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 30,656 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 21,312,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,096,574. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $88.13.

