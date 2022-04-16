Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 379,942 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,341,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 379,942 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $106,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.54. 52,731,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,464,688. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.