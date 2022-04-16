Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,492 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $70,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,550,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,635.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 169,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,593,000 after acquiring an additional 167,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.02. 48,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,361. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $269.31 and a one year high of $360.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

