Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 186,681 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,681 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $63,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,972,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,906,000 after buying an additional 228,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,503,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 499,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 300,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.26. 37,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,985. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

