Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 13,836 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $27,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after acquiring an additional 311,548 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after acquiring an additional 260,031 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,891,000 after buying an additional 202,404 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $40,664,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.08.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.11. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

