Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,044,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.86% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $32,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,551,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,229. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

