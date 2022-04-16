Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $28,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,135,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,395,000 after buying an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,057,000 after buying an additional 186,193 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,561,000 after buying an additional 267,255 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,509,000 after buying an additional 1,188,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,982,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,643,000 after buying an additional 106,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,910. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.46 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.70 and a 200 day moving average of $162.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

