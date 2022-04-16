Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $61.18 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,244 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.73% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $61,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.25. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.16 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

