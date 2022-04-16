Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $34.19 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $34,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $35.90. 6,486,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,533,188. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

