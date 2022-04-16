Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $26.30 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $26,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,117. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $138.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.82.

