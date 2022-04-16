Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,960 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $79,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,067,201,000 after buying an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,249,134,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,897,090,000 after buying an additional 120,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 7.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,596,125,000 after purchasing an additional 175,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $9.30 on Friday, reaching $341.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,338,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,135. The company has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.82 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $537.00.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

