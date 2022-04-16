Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $29,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 455,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,546,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.93. 210,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,377. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.17.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

