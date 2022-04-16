Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 60,573 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,727 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $24,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,950 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.37. 6,337,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,455,199. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average is $83.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.95.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

