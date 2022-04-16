Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,211 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.98% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $25,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,860,000 after purchasing an additional 36,703 shares during the period.

IYC stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 70,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,729. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $87.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.67.

