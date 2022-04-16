Adshares Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.16 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $4.70 or 0.00011706 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $118.27 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00200113 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 25,152,647 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

