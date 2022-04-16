Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AHEXY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a CHF 36 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.03.

Adecco Group stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -830.00%.

Adecco Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

