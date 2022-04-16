Adecco Group AG (AHEXY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3917 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

AHEXY opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHEXY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

