Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives $116.67 Average PT from Analysts

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ADUS stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $111.59.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $48,841.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $120,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,196 shares of company stock valued at $398,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,655,000 after purchasing an additional 66,485 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after buying an additional 655,548 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 623,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,263,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,425,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

