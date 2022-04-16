Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading Up 11.7% This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,439.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.73 or 0.07521752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.15 or 0.00277333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.45 or 0.00854239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00094460 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.45 or 0.00572349 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.14 or 0.00358914 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

