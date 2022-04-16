ACT Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

ACT Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 298.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,381. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $445.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,207.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

