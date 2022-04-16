ACT Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

ACT Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,720 shares during the period. Aspira Women’s Health makes up 1.3% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ACT Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 58.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 35.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,586. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $114.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Aspira Women’s Health ( NASDAQ:AWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 464.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Aspira Women’s Health (Get Rating)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

