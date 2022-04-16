ACT Capital Management LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

ACT Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,135,000 after buying an additional 363,573 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,874 shares of company stock worth $28,400,789 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upstart stock traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,154,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,069,909. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59 and a beta of -0.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPST. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.21.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.