ACT Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. PubMatic accounts for approximately 1.1% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ACT Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of PubMatic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PubMatic alerts:

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $28,072.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $716,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,492 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,957 over the last ninety days. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 825,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $57.25.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities cut their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

PubMatic Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.