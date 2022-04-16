ACT Capital Management LLC Invests $397,000 in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ON by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in ON by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ON by 714.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in ON by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of ONON traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. 2,021,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,126. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that On Holding AG will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Company Profile (Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

