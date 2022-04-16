ACT Capital Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

ACT Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.1% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ACT Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after buying an additional 3,080,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 291,672 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $13,870,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 403,950 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $10,211,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,918. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

